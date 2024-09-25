Bebika Dhurve On Online Trolling Ahead Of Her Show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle: ‘My Haters Don’t Follow Me’

Bebika Dhurve |

Bebika Dhurve is known for her strong personality on reality TV. She is set to make waves in the new show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle, premiering on September 27 on Discovery Channel. This adventure show challenges her survival skills and leadership, promising an ultimate test of resilience in the wild.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Bebika spoke about her participation in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle, her close bond with other contestants, online trolling, her journey in the industry so far, Bigg Boss, and more. Excerpts:

Why did you choose to do Reality Ranis Of The Jungle?

The concept of the show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle was extraordinary. I wanted to explore a part of me that I had never discovered so I went ahead with it.

How is Reality Ranis Of The Jungle different from Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Khatron Ke Khiladi has a lot of safety and professional training before contestants go and it has tasks that are different every time. On the other hand, Reality Ranis Of The Jungle is based on jungle survival and a lot of jungle running.

Do you share a close bond with any of the contestants in the show?

I share a close bond with Pavitra Punia, Mira Jagannath and Mrunal Shankar. Also, Krissann Barretto is a darling, and yes, Eksha Kerung is close to me too.



Has your journey been difficult, not coming from a filmy background and being an astrologer?

Well, astrology is in my blood. What's genetic is never difficult, and me being a dramatic emotional soul, acting and entertainment are a part of my soul too.

How do you deal with the negative comments and online trolling on social media?

My social media is filled with supporters and my haters don't follow me. So my social media is healthy and filled with love. I don't know what hate is thrown outside my page. I don't even read what has been there on social media.

What has been the impact of Bigg Boss? How has your life changed after becoming one of the finalists of such a hugely-followed show?

Bigg Boss has indeed changed my life majorly. I have a full-blown, whole new career uprising with opportunities.

Abdu Rozik has recently called off his wedding. What do you have to say about it?

Abdu Rozik has a wedding in his fate for sure, and it will happen on a good note. I predicted that it would happen when he is 24 years old. He probably needs time. God bless him always; he will be a great family man.

Is there marriage on the cards for you?

My marriage is post the age of 35, which is six to seven years later. I have so many goals where I want to dedicate my life to myself and my family.

You had a close bond with Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss. It seems you don't follow each other on social media anymore. What do you have to say about that?

Pooja Bhatt ma’am was not just any ordinary contestant but a megastar of Bollywood and on a higher ground. People we connected turned busy after Bigg Boss with their upcoming work, and we all respect that to the fullest.

Do you plan to make an acting debut in Bollywood films or on OTT?

Yes, I have a movie coming up which is written by me. It will be theatrical and OTT both. It is a paranormal movie with songs.