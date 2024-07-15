'Be Careful': Aaradhya Bachchan Cautions Paps As They Chase Her & Aishwarya Rai At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)

After attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jetted off to an undisclosed location in the wee hours of Monday (July 15). Several pictures and videos of the mother-daughter duo have surfaced on social media platforms. One of the clips shows Aaradhya cautioning the photographers as they chased them.

The video shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya stepping out of their car and making their way to the airport. However, they did not wait to pose for them. Meanwhile, Aaradhya is heard saying, "Be careful," in the video to paps who were eager to capture their move.

Aishwarya also turned back to wave at the paparazzi and asked them to "take care" after entering the airport. Take a look at their video here:

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya opted for all-black casual outfits. The actress amped up her airport look with a matching hand bag and a jacket.

At the Ambani event during the weekend, Aishwarya made a stunning appearance on the red carpet with her daughter. It may be mentioned that Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nana, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda arrived together at the wedding and they all were all smiles as they posed for the photographers.

However, in the viral pictures, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted sitting together inside the wedding venue.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had earlier grabbed headlines for their separation rumours. Now, once again, the couple has made headlines for arriving separately. Earlier this year, there were reports that Aishwarya had moved out of Bachchan house following differences with mother-in-law, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

The last time Aishwarya Rai posed for paps with Bachchan family was at the screening of Agastya film The Archies.