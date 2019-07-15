Batla House: Koena Mitra calls Nora Fatehi's ‘O Saki Saki’ a 'mess'

In the recent years, Bollywood has succumbed to song remakes, hyping it up for the millennial gang. Some appreciate the effort, others think that certain gems are better untouched. Adding another chart-buster to this list is the remake of ‘O Saki Saki’ which is an iconic track from 2004 film Musafir. The song is featured in John Abraham's upcoming film Batla House, with Bollywood's dancing diva Nora Fatehi.

While the song went viral in no time, it's original performer Koena Mitra has a rather different opinion. Back then, the track was composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh that featured Sunjay Dutt as well.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Koena said, "Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.(sic)"