Barbie movie caused a shortage of pink colour across the world, reveals director Greta Gerwig

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is all set to release next month. Ever since its announcement, fans and film enthusiasts have been yearning to see their favourite actors as the famous dolls Barbie and Ken. Now, in an interview, the film’s director Greta Gerwig mentioned how creating dreamy sets for the film resulted in a shortage of pink colour across the world.

In an interview with Architecture Digest, she said, "I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses... Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?... We were literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land... Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount. I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink.”

Gerwig, who previously helmed Academy Award-nominated films like Lady Bird and Little Women, teamed up with production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer for Barbie.

Barbie also stars Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa and many more as different variations of Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncutti Gatwa and John Cena play different variations of Ken.

Fatigued from their days in Barbieland, Barbie and Ken venture out beyond the borders of their homeland. In the trailer they are seen exploring the modern world, which is quite different from the safe haven of their pink-coded, plastic lifestyle. While on Venice Beach, Barbie punches a man who slaps her butt, and she and Ken end up posing with some Los Angeles police department mugshots. Chaos ensues as the duo try to adjust to the real world.

It will be released in US theatres on July 21.