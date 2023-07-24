 Barbie: Greta Gerwig Makes Box Office History As Film Becomes Biggest Debut Ever For Female Director
'Barbie' raked in USD 155 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
It's time for Greta Gerwig to sing 'I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world' in a tone that highlights her movie's success as she created box office history. Greta's directorial 'Barbie' raked in USD 155 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. 'Captain Marvel' which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, previously held the title after earning USD 153 million in 2019.

'Wonder Woman' from filmmaker Patty Jenkins, stood as the record-holder for a movie solely directed by a woman with its USD 103 million debut in 2017.

'Barbie' has notched several other box office records, including the biggest opening weekend of the year — besting 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (USD 146 million).

'Barbie' cost USD 145 million, not including a marketing campaign that propelled the movie into the mainstream long before it landed in theatres. Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women', co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell.

