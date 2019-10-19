'Bala': Musician Dr. Zeus accuses makers of destroying his hit song 'Don’t Be Shy'

New Delhi: After the makers of Ujda Chaman filed a case against the producers of 'Bala', musician Dr Zeus accussed the makers of 'Bala' for picking his hit numbers 'Don’t Be Shy' and 'Kangna Tera Ni' without his knowledge.
Dr Zeus took to Twitter to make his objections clear. He wrote, “Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***** them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch.”
Ayushmann Khurrana who is set to tickle your funny bone in his upcoming film 'Bala, has released the movie's peppy track 'Don't Be Shy'. In the song, Ayushmann is seen as a bald man hiding his bald patch behind a wig.
The song features the entire star-cast including Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. The foot-tapping retro number is a reprised version of a popular Rouge and Dr. Zeus song by the same title. It has been composed by the music composer duo, Sachin Jigar and sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Badshah.
Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film, which is directed by 'Stree' fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The release of the film has been preponed and it is now slated to hit the screens on November 7.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)