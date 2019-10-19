'Bala': Musician Dr. Zeus accuses makers of destroying his hit song 'Don’t Be Shy'

New Delhi: After the makers of Ujda Chaman filed a case against the producers of 'Bala', musician Dr Zeus accussed the makers of 'Bala' for picking his hit numbers 'Don’t Be Shy' and 'Kangna Tera Ni' without his knowledge.

Dr Zeus took to Twitter to make his objections clear. He wrote, “Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***** them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch.”