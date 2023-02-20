BAFTA 2023: All Quiet on the Western Front to Elvis, check out FULL list of winners

The 76th British Academy Film & Television Awards aka BAFTA 2023 was held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on Sunday.
The ceremony was hosted by 'Loki' actor Richard E Grant.
The German film All Quiet on the Western Front dominated BAFTA 2023 with seven awards, followed by Irish black comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and rock biopic 'Elvis' with four awards.
Have a look at the complete list of winners:
Best Film Not in the English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Director - Edward Berger; All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Actress - Cate Blanchett; TÁR
Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon; The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actor - Austin Butler; Elvis
Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan; The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Documentary - Navalny; Daniel Roher
British Short Film - An Irish Goodbye
Best Casting - Elvis
Best Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front
Adapted Screenplay - All Quiet On The Western Front
Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
EE Bafta Rising Star Award - Emma Mackey
Best Costume Design - Catherine Martin, Elvis
Make-up and Hair - ELVIS
Production design - Babylon
Sound - All Quiet on the Western Front
Original Score - All Quiet on the Western Front
