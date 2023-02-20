BAFTA 2023: All Quiet on the Western Front to Elvis, check out FULL list of winners

Follow us on

The 76th British Academy Film & Television Awards aka BAFTA 2023 was held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on Sunday.

The ceremony was hosted by 'Loki' actor Richard E Grant.

The German film All Quiet on the Western Front dominated BAFTA 2023 with seven awards, followed by Irish black comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and rock biopic 'Elvis' with four awards.

Have a look at the complete list of winners:

Best Film Not in the English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Director - Edward Berger; All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Actress - Cate Blanchett; TÁR

Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon; The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor - Austin Butler; Elvis

Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan; The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Documentary - Navalny; Daniel Roher

British Short Film - An Irish Goodbye

Best Casting - Elvis

Best Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front

Adapted Screenplay - All Quiet On The Western Front

Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers

EE Bafta Rising Star Award - Emma Mackey

Best Costume Design - Catherine Martin, Elvis

Make-up and Hair - ELVIS

Production design - Babylon

Sound - All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Score - All Quiet on the Western Front

