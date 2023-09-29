 Badshah Gifts Sneakers Worth ₹1.5 Lakh To 15-Year-Old Mumbai Fan (WATCH) 
Mid-way through the closing performance, Badshah removed his favourite sneakers he was donning for the event and handed it over to a lucky young fan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
At the recently concluded YouTube fanfest, hip hop magnate, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Badshah presented a 15-year-old Mumbai-based girl with high top Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton Trainer 2 costing a whopping Rs 1.50 lakh ($1,660). As one of the headlining performers, Badshah appeared on stage in his usual modish manner sporting a Sholay tee, and impressed onlookers with his impeccable 30-minute setlist. However mid-way through the closing performance, the 39-year-old rapper made an impromptu gesture as he removed his favourite sneakers he was donning for the event and handed it over to a lucky young fan. The crowd erupted in cheers and an encore.

The chosen recipient of the gift was a young teenage girl called Monika Bohra who was standing in the front row. She took to social media to thank Badshah for making her birthday a memorable one, and the video has gained momentum since it was taken live with social media users praising the rapper for his kind-hearted act.

Badshah shared, “I’m so grateful for my fans, they inspire me to do better. So many times, I wonder, how do I pay back for this love, will I ever be able to? A big thank you to all the creators and fans who came out and supported the show! It was lit and we brought the house down!”

This act of generosity aligns with Badshah's documented love for sneakers and luxury brands.

For the unversed, the untimely demise of Virgil Abloh in 2021 struck the fashion industry hard, but Louis Vuitton paid the perfect tribute by showcasing the designer's final creations. Following Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2022 runway show, which featured Abloh's men's collection, the luxury brand debuted the Trainer 2 sneakers. These high-top sneakers were the first ones that the designer created while operating as the creative director of Louis Vuitton.

