Badminton ace P V Sindhu carries the tiniest pink Versace bag worth nearly Rs 89,000!

Last week, it was reported that the Olympic silver medallist will be training at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, after moving out of the Pullela Gopichand Academy.

P V Ramana, a former international volleyball player, clarified that a change in the training venue is only for psychological reasons as Gachibowli Stadium provides that feeling of playing at a world class venue, and not because of any disagreement with Gopichand.

"She hasn't split with Gopichand, but wants to train in an ambiance that gives her a feel as if she is training in an Olympic arena. The change of venue is with the approval of the Sports Authority of India and in coordination with the Badminton Association of India," Ramana, an Arjuna Award winner, told IANS.

Sindhu hasn't qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games so far, but is close to securing the berth. In her quest to achieve a podium finish at the Olympics this July-August, she will train under the Korean coach Park Tae Sang from Tuesday.

While denying a rift between Sindhu and Gopichand, whose Hyderabad's academy has been the venue for her Olympic preparation in the past, Ramana said the shift in the venue is more to do with an eye on major competitions in the future.

Last year, Sindhu dashed off to England for nearly three months, sparking speculation that she had split with Gopichand. She returned for the Thailand Open in January in Bangkok, but couldn't progress beyond the quarterfinal stage. Her not-so-encouraging performance at the Thailand Open was followed by another disappointing show as she lost at the group stage of the World Tour Finals, also held at the same venue.

(With IANS inputs)