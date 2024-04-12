Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Earns Double Of Ajay Devgn-Starrer

The Eid holiday this year witnessed an epic clash at the box office as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's much-hyped Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashed with Ajay Devgn's sports biopic Maidaan, and we now have the final results. The theatre-going audience seem to have chosen Akshay and Tiger's masala actioner over Ajay's biographical drama as the former earned double of what the latter raked in on its first day.

As per reports, Maidaan opened with a rather timid response at the box office with Rs 7.10 crore on its first day. Out of that too, only Rs 4.50 crore came in from the film's theatrical release on April 11, and the remaining Rs 2.6 crore was minted, thanks to the paid previews organised by the makers on April 10.

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected Rs 15.50 crore on Thursday, its first day, thus becoming the second highest opener of 2024, the first being Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter.

Though Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clearly emerged victorious in the clash, the first day numbers are quite underwhelming, given the star cast of Akshay and Tiger, and the mammoth budget that the film has been mounted upon.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach in the late 50s and early 60s, who is credited to have revolutionised the sport in India. The film had been in the making for several years, but the release was met with several obstacles, first due to the COVID-19 lockdown and then due to several allegations against the makers.

Producer Boney Kapoor was accused by vendors of not paying dues close to Rs 1 crore for getting equipment during the shoot of Maidaan. And just a day before the film's release, a writer had filed a petition in a Madras court claiming that the story of plagiarised.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tells the story of two elite soldiers who have been tasked with recovering a stolen weapon from the antagonist, who has vowed to destroy India. The antagonist is played by none other than Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

If reports are to be believed, the film has been shot with a staggering budget of Rs 350 crore at some of the most exotic locations around the globe.