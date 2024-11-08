Bad Sisters Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Bad Sisters Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bad Sisters is a black comedy series starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson, and Sarah Greene in the lead roles. The series received a positive response after its first season. It has been renewed for the second season and will be released on OTT on November 13, 2024.

When and where to watch Bad Sisters Season 2?

The upcoming series is set to release on November 13, 2024. You can watch it on Apple TV+.

Plot

The series tells the story of five sisters: Eva Garvey, Grace Williams, Ursula Flynn, Bibi Garvey, and Becka Garvey, whose lives turn upside down when they are accused of murdering Grace’s husband. The situation becomes even more complicated when a new corpse is discovered, forcing them to reveal their hidden secrets.

Cast and production of Bad Sisters Season 2

The cast of the series includes Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams, Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey, Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn, Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey, Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey, Brian Gleeson as Thomas, Daryl McCormack as Matthew, Claes Bang as John Paul, and Assaad Bouab as Gabriel, among others.

The series is an adaptation of Malin-Sarah Gozin's series Clan. It is directed and written by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer. Bad sisters is produced by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Bert Hamelinck, and Malin-Sarah Gozin.