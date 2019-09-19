Baby you’re killing me! Ranveer Singh is in awe of Deepika Padukone's IIFA 2019 look

Deepika Padukone left the entire audience spellbound as she sashayed on the IIFA 2019 green carpet in her enchanting lilac ensemble. While fans and the film fraternity was stunned by her beauty and elegance, husband Ranveer Singh was literally gasping for breath after seeing his wife.

Deepika took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures featuring her look for the starry night. According to her stylist Shaleena Nathani, she opted for a Gaurav Gupta number.

The designer also shared the look on his social media account and wrote, "Deepika Padukone in custom-made #GauravGuptaCouture. An Electric Violet Gown—with dramatic sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, complimented with a soft feather trail. The electric violet is inspired by stained glass windows that reflect a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues as the sun sets. The galactic glass multi shade embroidery is enhanced with a plumage of degrade’ feathers."