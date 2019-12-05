Babita Phogat receives luxury car as wedding gift from husband

Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat recently tied the knot with fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag. The wedding rituals and ceremonies were conducted at their ancestral village Balali in Haryana.

The couple is said to have taken eight -- instead of customary seven -- rounds around the sacred fire to support the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

The Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medalist just recieved a wedding gift from her husband and it's a lavish Toyota SUV.

In the picture, Babita is all smiles as she poses in front of the car. She's seen radiating the 'new bride' glow.

Babita took to her Instagram to share a picture of her wedding gift. She wrote, "What better than a new awesome car to start our new journey together ☺ thank you @suhagvivek for this awesome and considerate gift 💝💝 ."