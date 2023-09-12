 Babil Khan Shares He Isn't In A Rush To Be On The Big Screen
The actor was recently seen in the Netflix Friday Night Plan

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Babil Khan, who is showcasing his acting talent with every project to make his own place in the entertainment industry, is in no hurry to be on the big screen. Though Babil -- the son of late actor Irrfan Khan -- has the desire to be on the big screen, he doesn't want to rush things. Babil Khan is among the talented star kids who has proved that acting runs in his genes.

The actor, who was recently seen in 'Friday Night Plan', spoke about the film, working with Juhi Chawla, pressure of social media and much more. Babil's two projects -- 'Qala' and 'Friday Night Plan' -- have released on OTT, while his next -- 'The Railway Men' -- will also release on OTT. When asked if he has the hunger to be on the silver screen, Babil said, "Obviously I want to be there, but I am in no rush to be on the big screen. I want to work, I want to do everything right now. I don't want to be scared and be restricted in exploring. "I don't want to let my image restrict me from exploring. That is my agenda. So currently, big screen or small screen is not important. But of course I want to be on the big screen because that's what I have grown up watching."

Talking about the pressure of being active on social media, he said, "I feel you become a slave of your own work because of social media. As an artiste, you need art to live. We can't be doing these things. To express your art, you need to make a journey within yourself." On the workfront, Babil will next be seen in 'The Railway Men' which is about the Bhopal gas tragedy.

