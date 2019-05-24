Baas Karo! Rangoli Chandel’s attack on Ranbir, Hrithik, irks Kangana Ranaut’s fans

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is at it yet again, she took the time out to diss every person on the top 20 actors list who are above her sister. Kangana was ranked number 16th after Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and that just didn’t sit right with her.

While she did take her sweet time in listing down why these other actors did not deserve to be above Kangana on the list, the actor’s fans have also grown tired of her clichéd gimmicks. Rangoli calls herself as the official spokesperson for Kangana and often speaks on her behalf.

Fans worried for Kangana after her outburst, requested her to stop bringing other people in every argument without reason. Some even went out to say Rangoli is the reason fans will start to loose respect for the actress if this keeps on. Others slammed her for spreading hate and negativity on the social media.

In a series of tweets Rangoli shamed other actors, listed their careers and personal shortcomings, while bragged about how Kangana left scripts of blockbusters Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, and still made her mark with Manikarnika.

Karan johar ke paltu @Box_Off_India can you all stop putting Kangana with these people, she has just delivered 100cr /150cr world wide and even though Tiger Varun Alia Ajay tanked at box office… what will it take her to make it to top? …(contd) https://t.co/xby4FL4mGU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

(Cont)…Who has made this list, I need to understand the data and logic, Ranbir Kapoor after many flops gives one hit with Raju Hirani, Deepika’s solo film like Piku did half of TWM2 business in the same year, Tiger, Varun Tanked badly…(contd) @Box_Off_India — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

(contd)…Manikrnika first day was bigger than Kabil so was its life time compared to Hrihitk’s film .. Please @Box_Off_India I openly challenge you to explain the logic behind these lists, Kangana is the one who didn’t do Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Sultan… (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

…(contd) & many big heros films bt still gave highest grosser films on her own, always humiliating her by posting her behind these failures Karan’s puppies and puppets, these girls tagging along big names and firing from others shoulders…(contd) @Box_Off_India — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

(Contd)…You might consider that success we don’t… 🙏bloody KJo chamcha stop this nonsense, Bikau @Box_Off_India kitna bikoge … I openly challenge you to show the basis of this list … please do the needful, If i loose the argument I will apologise 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

I openly challenge your sanity! @Rangoli_A ! Get a job and go somewhere else! Make something out of your life!! — Aniruddha Dastidar (@AniruddhaDasti1) May 23, 2019

Tum ye sab likhkar aapni wellu kud down karrahe ho . — Shubham Prajapati (@Shubham63644670) May 23, 2019

What will it take to make her top? A change in attitude and better social skills. Oh and not blaming every other actor/director/producer in bollywood for her problems in life. 🙂 — Piya (@PiyaKaira) May 23, 2019

I’m sure as a manager to your sister you have made enough contacts to approach these trade analysts via a 📧/📞 rather then attracting a swarm of ppl from other fandoms here who will start abusing not only you but Kangana too.. #SitDownBeHumble 🙏🙏🙏 — Firestone (@Bitterati_91) May 23, 2019

And ya don’t think that people are so stupid that they won’t understand that all this drama on social media is done to promote your sister new film and put pressure on Hrithik roshan to change his date of new film but we will all see #super30 will eaisly beat #mentalhaikya — Chowkidar Subhojoy Banerjee (@SubhojoyBanerj1) May 23, 2019

WHATS WRONG WITH YOU?? why are you always comparing your sister with others???? She is being appreciated for the movies she does good. You don’t have to degrade others to pull her up. And with @karanjohar he is fab and sorry no offence he is far better than you. — Radhe Nanyu (@NanyuRadhe) May 23, 2019