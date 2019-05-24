Baas Karo! Rangoli Chandel’s attack on Ranbir, Hrithik, irks Kangana Ranaut’s fans

by FPJ Web Desk
written by FPJ Web Desk
Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Rangoli Chandel, Rangoli lambasts at Hrithik's supporters, Farhan Akhtar, Yami Gautam, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik and Kangana controversy


Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is at it yet again, she took the time out to diss every person on the top 20 actors list who are above her sister. Kangana was ranked number 16th after Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and that just didn’t sit right with her.

While she did take her sweet time in listing down why these other actors did not deserve to be above Kangana on the list, the actor’s fans have also grown tired of her clichéd gimmicks. Rangoli calls herself as the official spokesperson for Kangana and often speaks on her behalf.

Fans worried for Kangana after her outburst, requested her to stop bringing other people in every argument without reason. Some even went out to say Rangoli is the reason fans will start to loose respect for the actress if this keeps on. Others slammed her for spreading hate and negativity on the social media.

In a series of tweets Rangoli shamed other actors, listed their careers and personal shortcomings, while bragged about how Kangana left scripts of blockbusters Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, and still made her mark with Manikarnika.



You may also like

‘India’s Most Wanted’ screening: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor,...

The fact that people want to know about...

Abhishek Bachchan almost reacted to Vivek Oberoi’s meme...

Karan Johar meets his ‘favourite couple’ Rishi Kapoor...

India’s Most Wanted Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor starrer...

Twinkle Khanna is proud of mom Dimple Kapadia’s...

John Abraham suffers muscle tear on the sets...

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Court refused to accept...

I’ve been trying to impress him: Disha Patani...

PM Modi follower sends rape threat to Anurag...