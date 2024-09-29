‘Baap Bann Gaya’: Ranveer Singh Excitedly Greets Paparazzi At Reliance Event

Ranveer Singh, who has recently embraced fatherhood was seen expressing it elatedly to the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai

Ranveer, who was spotted at the Reliance event in Mumbai was seen cheerfully greeting the paparazzi when they called out his name. Amid the paparazzi enthusiastically chanting ‘Baba baba’ when Ranveer arrived, the Padmavaat actor went up to the paps and greeted them, saying, “Baap bann Gaya yaar.” The paparazzi too seemed equally elated as they congratulated the actor on embracing parenthood.

For the uninformed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood on the 8th of September, 2024. The actress gave birth to a baby girl in the H.N Reliance hospital in Mumbai. While both Deepika and Ranveer are yet to reveal the face and the name of their little one, several media reports suggest that the actors are planning to opt for parenting the traditional way and will take care of their daughter alone without hiring a nanny. The idea behind the same is to be able to spend more time with their daughter.

It is also being said that the couple will opt for a no photograph policy for their little one just like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma did. However, both Deepika and Ranveer are yet to issue an official statement on the same.