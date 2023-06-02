Baahubali: Rana Daggubati REVEALS SS Rajamouli took a loan of ₹400 cr at 24% to complete his film

When it comes to the world of filmmaking, money is often a major concern. The huge cost of production and the grandeur associated with creating a cinematic masterpiece can come with an exorbitant price tag. One such example is the epic film Baahubali, directed by SS Rajamouli, which took the box office by storm upon its release in 2015.

Baahubali featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, quickly became one of the biggest blockbusters of its time.

The first instalment alone raked in a staggering sum of over Rs 600 crores, with its sequel not far behind, collecting over Rs 500 crores. These numbers are undeniably impressive, but what most people don't know is that a significant portion of the film's budget was borrowed. Yes, you read that right!

Rana Daggubati reveals Rajamouli borrowed 300-400 crore to finance the film

In a recent event, Rana Daggubati candidly shared the challenges faced by filmmakers in securing funds for their ambitious projects. He highlighted that a few years ago, financing options were limited, forcing filmmakers to resort to pledging their personal assets or properties to secure bank loans at sky-high interest rates.

Rana revealed that for a colossal production like Baahubali, a whopping sum of Rs 300-400 crore was borrowed at interest rates ranging from 24 to 28 per cent.

The financial burden did not stop at the first instalment. After the release of Baahubali 1, the filmmakers had to borrow an additional Rs 180 crore at a staggering 24 percent interest for a period of five and a half years.

Rana admitted that the budget for the first film was already twice the cost of the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time. The mathematics of this borrowing seemed illogical, and the future of the project appeared uncertain.

They even began filming parts of Baahubali 2, not knowing what fate awaited them if the first film failed to resonate with audiences.

What director SS Rajamouli said

SS Rajamouli also acknowledged the immense financial risks associated with the project.

He revealed that he felt a great responsibility towards those who had placed their trust in him and invested a considerable sum of money. Rajamouli confessed that if Baahubali had turned out to be a disaster, it would have had severe consequences for everyone involved.