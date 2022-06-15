B Praak's baby dies at the time of birth, singer says 'we are devastated'

Singer B Praak's newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. The singer took to his social media account on Wednesday to share the sad news with his followers.

"With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents," he wrote.

He also thanked the doctors for their 'endless efforts'.

"We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time,' he added.

As soon as he shared the post, several fans and celebrities took to the comments section and condoled the baby's demise.

Actress Gauahar Khan wrote, "Oh god 💔💔 may god give ur wife n you strength! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 prayers for the baby who is now an 👼."

Singer Ammy Virk commented, "Waheguru waheguru waheguru…Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te."

The singer and his wife Meera had announced pregnancy in April 2022 with a social media post.

B Praak, 36, welcomed his first child, a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh.