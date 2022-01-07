Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' releases on OTT platform; check details

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is now available on OTT platform.

The film, which was released in theatres on December 10, received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The cast of the film also garnered appreciation for their knockout performances.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic comedy that focuses on a transgender person’s love story.

The film has now started streaming on Netflix from January 7. Sharing the news on its official Instagram page, Netflix India wrote, "Aashiqs are here to do Aashiqui and we're all set to witness! Watch #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, now streaming on Netflix! @ayushmannk @_vaanikapoor_ @gattukapoor."

Loading View on Instagram

The movie, which released in theatres countrywide, features Ayushmann Khurrana in a never-seen-before avatar of a bodybuilder, while Vaani Kapoor stars as a trans woman.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' also features Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:54 PM IST