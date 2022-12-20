Ayushmann Khurrana says, 'It is nostalgic and rejuvenating to visit my hometown Chandigarh'

Ayushmann Khurrana | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in An Action Hero, is an absolute Punjabi munda and he thoroughly loves indulging in food at all times. The actor makes it a point to go back to his hometown whenever there is any major festival as he enjoys homemade food and Indian sweets made by his mother. Soon, he will be leaving for Chandigarh after finishing his prior commitments this year to ring in the New Year with his family.

An excited Ayushmann shares, “I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one’s roots are and for me it’s Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home. I usually have an erratic schedule because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables, etc. and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating.”

The actor further elaborates on how his mother and wife’s mother pamper him by cooking up some of the best gastronomical delights. “My mom and my mother-in-law spoil me with my favourite dishes and I thoroughly enjoy them. It is tough for me to decide what I want to eat each day. Right from rajma chawal to sarson ka saag, makki ki roti to pinni to gajar ka halwa – I like to eat all the delicacies that they make because they are simply divine. This holiday season I’m looking forward to getting pampered in Chandigarh,” he concludes.