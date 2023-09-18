 Ayushmann Khurrana Recites The Bhagavad Gita At Time100 Impact Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAyushmann Khurrana Recites The Bhagavad Gita At Time100 Impact Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana Recites The Bhagavad Gita At Time100 Impact Awards

The Andha Dhun actor is the only Indian to win the TIME100 Impact award this year

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been honoured with the TIME100 Impact award this year. While receiving the award last night in Singapore, Ayushmann recited one of the verses from Bhagavad Gita. During his acceptance speech, he said, "Before I begin, I would like to recite one of the verses from our Indian/Hindu scripture and guide - The Bhagavad Gita - Karmanye vadhikaraste, Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalahetur bhurma, Te Sango Stvakarmani. This verse encapsulates the essence of selfless action. It emphasises to be process oriented than result oriented. It trains you to be detached from the fruits of your labour."

Ayushmann was proudly representing India at the prestigious global event.

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Mushy Birthday Wish From Wife Tahira Kashyap: 'Eilaan Karti Hu I Love You'
article-image
Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 39: Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal Extend Wishes To Dream...
article-image

He further said, "It is a humbling moment for me to be recognised as an artiste by the prestigious TIME Magazine! I'm here to represent India's moment under the sun and I'm proud of the fact that India is becoming 'a fulcrum of progressive storytelling through cinema.' I was very active as a street theatre actor. What exactly is street theatre? It's a very unique format of theatre, where actors in a group form a circle at a public place, call people to watch the act. And the act encapsulates the social fabric of our country. It's either a satire or a firm call for social change."

Ayushmann has recently delivered his fifth 100-crore film 'Dream Girl 2'.

Read Also
7 Times Birthday Boy Ayushmann Khurrana Charmed Everyone With His Sartorial Dressing Choices
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana Recites The Bhagavad Gita At Time100 Impact Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana Recites The Bhagavad Gita At Time100 Impact Awards

Khufiya Trailer: Tabu Shares Excitement Over Working With 'Favourite Director' Vishal Bhardwaj

Khufiya Trailer: Tabu Shares Excitement Over Working With 'Favourite Director' Vishal Bhardwaj

Mannangatti Since 1960: First Poster Of Nayanthara-Yogi Babu-Starrer Revealed

Mannangatti Since 1960: First Poster Of Nayanthara-Yogi Babu-Starrer Revealed

Zareen Khan Issued Threats: Complainant Vishal Gupta Recounts Horrific Ordeal In Cheating Case

Zareen Khan Issued Threats: Complainant Vishal Gupta Recounts Horrific Ordeal In Cheating Case

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun Observes Festivities With Family, Daughter Arha Performs Aarti:...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Allu Arjun Observes Festivities With Family, Daughter Arha Performs Aarti:...