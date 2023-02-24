Ayushmann Khurrana on his collab with Narayana Murthy, Amitav Ghosh, 'Deeply humbled to share the stage with Indian stalwarts to discuss how we can contribute towards nation building'

Ayushmann Khurrana | Pic: Instagram/ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for acting in films that showcase a mirror to Indian society. Apart from being a Bollywood star, Ayushmann is also a UNICEF National Ambassador. The star has now put another feather on his cap. He along with Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and one of India’s best writers Amitav Ghosh are coming together to discuss ideas on nation building.

Amitav Ghosh, who has won the Jnanpith Award - India’s highest literary honour, has played a key role in India’s resurgence on the world map through his award-winning writing. His ambitious and complex novels have probed the nature of national and personal identity, of the people of India and South Asia as he discussed hot button topics such as colonialism and climate change.

Narayana Murthy has been a pioneer, fronting India’s equity to the West. Recognised as the ‘father of Indian IT sector’, he is the recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards - the second and the third highest civilian awards respectively, conferred by the Republic of India. His profound contribution in developing the IT landscape of India, thereby creative jobs within the country, is considered priceless.

When asked about his latest collaboration with such esteemed personalities, an elated Ayushmann says, “I’m deeply humbled to be sharing the stage with the stalwarts of India to discuss how we can contribute towards nation building and ideate on how we can all take India to its next stage of development and glory.”

The actor is game for taking India higher on the global stage. “We are a young country, we are poised for more greatness and lead from the front. We have to set an example to the world with our ethics, our quality of work and our intent to make the world a more inclusive place for all sectors and all people to thrive and excel. I’m proud to be on this platform that ideates on how to make India a shining star for the rest of the world,” he concludes.

