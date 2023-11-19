Ayushmann Khurrana To Perform At The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) In Goa

The 54th IFFI will kick off in Goa on November 20, 2023. Day one has none other than Madhuri Dixit, the dancing Diva, sizzling on her medley of her popular dancing numbers. The Free Press Journal has learned that the closing ceremony will take place on November 28, 2023, and will witness Ayushmann Khurrana showcasing his singing caliber.

Sharing further on her performance, Madhuri Dixit confirms, “Cinema has given me so much, and it’s time to give something back in return. What better way to do so than through song and dance, which is integral to not just Indian cinema but Indian culture as well?" asserts the Bollywood Diva. Madhuri Dixit was recognised as the Indian Film Personality of the Year at last year’s edition of the festival.”

Though the event organisers remained tight-lipped, our source informed us that a few iconic numbers on which Madhuri would be seen dancing at IFFI are from Aaja Nach Le, Channe Ke Khet Main, a song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Dhak Dhak.

Like every other year, this edition will also feature a long list of Hindi and South Indian film celebrities, along with the presence of international stars.

“The highlight of the closing ceremony will be headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, who has consented to sing on the closing day. The actor will pay tribute to Michael Douglas, the recipient of the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award,” the actor quips.

