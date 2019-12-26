Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enjoy an exotic Christmas in the Bahamas

Ayushmann Khurrana, after delivering back to back hits for two years in a row, and winning the National Award recently, had earlier revealed that he will be taking a break from his hectic schedule to spend time with his family. The actor ringed in the holiday season with his wife Tahira Kashyap while on an exotic vacation in the Bahamas.
Posting a mandatory Christmas picture with his significant other, Khurrana shared a glimpse of their envious getaway, as the couple posed in their swimwear. The actor wrote, “Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas🎄”
Ayushmann Khurrana concluded the shooting for his next feature, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". The movie, a sequel to the quirky comedy "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan", is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It has a release date of February 21 next year.
Meanwhile the release of his other film "Gulabo Sitabo" alongside Amitabh Bachchan, has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on April 24 next year. "Gulabo Sitabo", set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.
