Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap enjoy an exotic Christmas in the Bahamas

Ayushmann Khurrana, after delivering back to back hits for two years in a row, and winning the National Award recently, had earlier revealed that he will be taking a break from his hectic schedule to spend time with his family. The actor ringed in the holiday season with his wife Tahira Kashyap while on an exotic vacation in the Bahamas.

Posting a mandatory Christmas picture with his significant other, Khurrana shared a glimpse of their envious getaway, as the couple posed in their swimwear. The actor wrote, “Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas🎄”