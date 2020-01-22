Ayushmann, Jitendra attend success party of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ trailer launch

The trailer of ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ garnered audience appreciation as soon as it got launched. The makers and star-cast celebrated the success of the trailer. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Actor Jitendra Kumar was seen at the party in casual look. Actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta also arrived at the party.