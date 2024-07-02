 Avneet Kaur Carries Dior Bag Worth More Than ₹ 4 LAKH As She Flies To London
Avneet Kaur was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and the actress was seen sporting quite a few luxe brands.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular faces in the world of social media and entertainment. The young actress, who recently made her Cannes debut this year, was spotted on the airport as she was all set to fly to the United Kingdom for an upcoming project.

article-image

Avneet, who was spotted in a black top and wine leather pants on the Mumbai airpot completed her airport look with a few high end brands. The actress's black Gucci belt costs nearly around 17,000 rupees. Avneet also opted for black balenciaga sunglasses which cost roughly around 28,000 rupees. However, it was Avneet's black dior bag which does all the talking. The actress was seen carrying a black dior sling bag and it costs a whopping 4,38,985 rupees. Avneet also took to her Instagram stories yesterday to share a picture of the same and called it her 'essential.'

The actress was seen flying to London along with social media sensation Elvish Yadav and Raghav Sharma for an upcoming project. Raghav took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Elvish and Avneet from their flight to the United Kingdom. While Elvish shared a selfie of him in London on his social media stories, Avneet also shared a few pictures of her stay in London.

article-image
