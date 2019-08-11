Auditioning for roles keeps Kalki grounded

National Award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming show Sacred Games 2, has bagged the project after an audition. Despite having a successful career in films, she says she has no problem auditioning to prove her capability.

While the phone call for the audition of the series came as a surprise for her, recalling the incident, Kalki said, “I watched the show and after a month I got an audition call for the show. Of course, I never thought that I will become part of the show when I watched the first season. I was surprised and excited when I got called. Auditioning for a role is quite refreshing because the director should know if I am able to pull off the character I am offered. They might have seen my work so far but if I am offered something different from what I have done in the past, they should audition me. I do not mind auditioning at all.”

“I may not have auditioned many times for Bollywood projects but I keep auditioning for international projects and that process keeps it real for me, keep me grounded,” added the Gully Boy actress.

In Sacred Games 2, she plays a girl named Batya, who hails from a conflicting background. Her father is a Jewish French and mother is a Palestinian, who abandoned her as a teenager. The character transforms from being a drug addict and a rebellious angry girl to a follower of the godman ‘Guruji’, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The initial outlook of the character has similarities with a few of her earlier works, isn’t it? “I know, there might be a little element here and there from Dev D or Shaitaan, but you know just because you play a gangster in one film, does not mean that all of them are the same. So my character in Sacred Games 2 is different from the rest of the references I mentioned,” she smiled.