Atlee Recalls Clicking Photo Outside Shah Rukh Khan's House 13 Years Ago: 'He Is More Than Father To Me'

The electrifying aura of anticipation surrounding the grand audio launch of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Jawan' in Chennai soared to new heights as the star-studded team graced fans with their presence, setting the stage ablaze with glitz and glamour.

Director Atlee Kumar took a moment to lavish praise upon the film's leading superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Kumar shared an endearing anecdote, recounting how the gates of SRK's Mannat opened for him just as his creative gates opened for their collaboration. "He is more than a father to me," Kumarstated revealing how he used to click photos outside SRK's Mannat 13 years back & they are now working together.

EXCITEMENT ON LEO AMID THE AUDIO LAUNCH EVENT

The event took an unexpected turn when actress Priyamani, a crucial figure in "Jawan," turned the spotlight toward Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming endeavour, "Leo." Amidst her accolades for music maestro Anirudh, Priyamani's mention of "Leo" set the crowd into a frenzy, emphasizing its monumental presence in Tamil cinema.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Priyamani's speech was momentarily interrupted by the uproar, highlighting the fervor surrounding Vijay's "Leo." The action-packed thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Sanjay Dutt, is primed for a theatrical release on October 19, 2023, arriving shortly after the much-anticipated "Jawan."

SHAH RUKH KHAN GROOVING TO 'ZINDA BANDA' GOES VIRAL

In a rare and heartwarming sight, Shah Rukh Khan joined forces with musical virtuoso Anirudh Ravichander on stage.

A viral video captured the duo seamlessly grooving to the infectious beats of 'Zinda Banda', a beloved track from 'Jawan'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The release date of September 7 for 'Jawan' can't come soon enough, boasting an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special cameo appearance).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)