Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Star couple post pictures from their dreamy Khandala wedding

India cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on Monday.

The couple tied the knot at Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty's lavish farmhouse which is located on a hilltop in the city.

Both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty took to social media to put out the first few pictures from their wedding ceremony.

“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity.

"With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Rahul and Athiya both wrote the same caption on their posts.

