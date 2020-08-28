Athawale meets Sushant's father, says Bollywood mafia will be exposed

Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday met KK Singh, father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and sister Rani Singh, saying they will get justice soon and the role of the Bollywood mafia will be exposed.

Athawale met Sushant's family for nearly half-an-hour at the residence of Faridabad Police Commissioner OP Singh, who is also the brother-in-law of the late actor.

Athawale said the truth will be revealed by the CBI investigation and the Bollywood mafia will be exposed, which tries to suppress new talent in the industry. The Union minister said he was in favour of a CBI probe in the case right from the beginning.

KK Singh sees a deep conspiracy behind Sushant's death. He also questioned the role of Mumbai police in the case. Rani Singh has also raised many questions about the suspicious death of her brother Sushant.

Athawale is a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra. In such a situation, his meeting with the father and sister of Sushant Singh Rajput holds a lot of significance. Athawale has been vocal about demanding a high-level inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.