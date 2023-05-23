Aspiring actor Nirmal Singh receives new lease of life in landmark fundraiser, courtesy 1302 Donors

A​ 29-year-old actor, Nirmal Singh, received a second chance at life with the help of his best friend, Aditya Trivedi, and the power of medical crowdfunding.​ As an aspiring actor, Nirmal suffered a brain stroke and his family's savings were depleted after his treatment. His family’s savings were used to treat him leaving them with no financial resources to tap into. Arranging for ₹25 lakh for his treatment seemed ​impossible since he is the only earning member of the family.

Aditya, a friend for over a decade, took the initiative to raise funds for Nirmal's treatment via ImpactGuru. An engineer by qualification, Nirmal has an extraordinary flair and talent for theater and wishes to build a career in Bollywood while his friend is a salaried employee at a private firm. Nirmal belongs to a lower-middle-class family. His father is a farmer by profession and the only earning member of the family. Nirmal used to travel approximately 20 km from his village to Agra in order to pursue his acting career. Given Nirmal’s current health condition, these dreams felt far-fetched. But all hopes were not lost. The response was overwhelming, with 1302 donors coming forward in just six hours, raising ₹20 lakhs to support Nirmal's treatment.

With the money raised via crowdfunding, Nirmal continues to receive treatment in the critical care unit of Nanavati Max Superspeciality (Mumbai) with the help of a ventilator through a tracheostomy. Though his body remains unresponsive, the doctors have seen a few facial movements (blinking of eyes, twitching of eyebrows, and lips). The doctors believe that there is a long way to go for Nirmal to completely recover. The current amount raised is a little above ₹26 lakhs from almost 1600 donors.

Lauding the generosity of the donors, Khushboo Jain, the Co-Founder and COO of ImpactGuru.com said, “The generosity of the donor community is truly inspiring. In just six hours, we succeeded in raising ₹20 lakhs to support Nirmal’s treatment for a brain stroke. This kindness and compassion will make a world of difference in his life. Thank you for restoring hope and spreading love.”