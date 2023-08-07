 ‘Ask the Director’: Boney Kapoor On His Fewer Dialogues In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Ask the Director’: Boney Kapoor On His Fewer Dialogues In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

‘Ask the Director’: Boney Kapoor On His Fewer Dialogues In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

When queried about audiences' disappointment over his limited screen time and dialogues, Boney humbly deflectd, saying that you should ask the director.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Producer Boney Kapoor recently stepped into the world of acting with Luv Ranjan's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Portraying the character of Ranbir Kapoor's Punjabi father, Boney Kapoor credits his children - Anshula, Arjun, Khushi, and Janhvi - for inspiring his leap into the acting arena.

In a conversation with a reputed media outlet, he reminisced that they pushed him to experiment and acting. They said, 'Papa yeh toh karna hi hoga.' Unn logon ki wajah se hi mai ghus gaya acting mein aur kar liya," he said, reflecting on his friendly and close bond with his children.

Read Also
Video: Boney Kapoor TROLLED As He Cooks Breakfast For Daughter Anshula, First Time In 32 Years
article-image

BONEY KAPOOR ON HIS BOND WITH CHILDRENS

Boney Kapoor candidly expressed his role in their lives, sharing, "I’m their father as well as mother. I play all the roles for them & we talk, share jokes about serious things... basically, we can talk about anything under the sun with each other."

Although Boney hasn't mustered the courage to watch his own film due to nervousness, he's content with the diverse response his performance has garnered. "I haven't seen the film till date because kyunki mai ghabra raha hoon, samajh mein nahi aa raha ki maine thik kaam kiya hai ya nahi. Isliye maine ab tak dekhi hi nahi," he confessed.

"People called me to praise my work in the film. Some also said, 'Bohot chota role tha aapka, puri picture mein hona chahiye tha appko.' So, I've received very different comments."

Read Also
When Arjun Kapoor Opened Up About Sridevi's Demise & How He Supported Father Boney Kapoor: 'My Mom...
article-image

ON HIS LIMITED C\SCREEN TIME IN TJMM

When queried about audiences' disappointment over his limited screen time and dialogues, Boney humbly deflectd, saying that you should ask the director. He stated, "Dialogues ya fir scenes kam kyu the, yeh toh aap director ko hi poochiye. Write a letter to Luv Ranjan and ask, 'Aapne itne achhe artist ko waste kaise kar diya?' But, mujhe toh kafi maza aaya karke, it was a good and happy unit."

Read Also
Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Completing 40 Years In Bollywood, Thanks Brother Boney Kapoor
article-image

ABOUT TJHMM

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releaed in theatres on March 8, 2023. The film marked Boney Kapoor's acting debut. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were paired together in a movie for the first time. Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi were also a part of the romantic comedy.

The film managed to perform well at the box office minting Rs.190 crore in its lifetime run globally.

Read Also
Boney Kapoor remembers wife Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary, shares throwback photo
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Reveals Meeting Falaq Naaz & Her Family After His Eviction

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Reveals Meeting Falaq Naaz & Her Family After His Eviction

Sara Ali Khan Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini During Goa Vacation With Friends; See Photos

Sara Ali Khan Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini During Goa Vacation With Friends; See Photos

‘Ask the Director’: Boney Kapoor On His Fewer Dialogues In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

‘Ask the Director’: Boney Kapoor On His Fewer Dialogues In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Video: Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait's Steamy Kissing Scene From The Trial Goes Viral

Video: Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait's Steamy Kissing Scene From The Trial Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Pink Saree With Green Borders: SEE PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Pink Saree With Green Borders: SEE PHOTOS