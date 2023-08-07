‘Ask the Director’: Boney Kapoor On His Fewer Dialogues In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Producer Boney Kapoor recently stepped into the world of acting with Luv Ranjan's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Portraying the character of Ranbir Kapoor's Punjabi father, Boney Kapoor credits his children - Anshula, Arjun, Khushi, and Janhvi - for inspiring his leap into the acting arena.

In a conversation with a reputed media outlet, he reminisced that they pushed him to experiment and acting. They said, 'Papa yeh toh karna hi hoga.' Unn logon ki wajah se hi mai ghus gaya acting mein aur kar liya," he said, reflecting on his friendly and close bond with his children.

BONEY KAPOOR ON HIS BOND WITH CHILDRENS

Boney Kapoor candidly expressed his role in their lives, sharing, "I’m their father as well as mother. I play all the roles for them & we talk, share jokes about serious things... basically, we can talk about anything under the sun with each other."

Although Boney hasn't mustered the courage to watch his own film due to nervousness, he's content with the diverse response his performance has garnered. "I haven't seen the film till date because kyunki mai ghabra raha hoon, samajh mein nahi aa raha ki maine thik kaam kiya hai ya nahi. Isliye maine ab tak dekhi hi nahi," he confessed.

"People called me to praise my work in the film. Some also said, 'Bohot chota role tha aapka, puri picture mein hona chahiye tha appko.' So, I've received very different comments."

ON HIS LIMITED C\SCREEN TIME IN TJMM

When queried about audiences' disappointment over his limited screen time and dialogues, Boney humbly deflectd, saying that you should ask the director. He stated, "Dialogues ya fir scenes kam kyu the, yeh toh aap director ko hi poochiye. Write a letter to Luv Ranjan and ask, 'Aapne itne achhe artist ko waste kaise kar diya?' But, mujhe toh kafi maza aaya karke, it was a good and happy unit."

ABOUT TJHMM

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releaed in theatres on March 8, 2023. The film marked Boney Kapoor's acting debut. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were paired together in a movie for the first time. Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi were also a part of the romantic comedy.

The film managed to perform well at the box office minting Rs.190 crore in its lifetime run globally.

