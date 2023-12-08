Asim Riaz Shares Photos Wearing Skull Cap After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana: 'Be Grateful For All That Allah Has Given'

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz shared his first post on Instagram after reacting to his breakup with actress-singer Himanshi Khurana. On Wednesday (December 6), Himanshi announced that she has parted ways with Asim. In their official statements, the former Bigg Boss contestants mentioned that they decided to breakup due to their 'different religious beliefs'.

Asim and Himanshi have been constantly making headlines ever since they made the announcement. In fact, Himanshi shared her last chat with Asim to clarify the reason behind their separation. However, after receiving hate on social media, she decided to deactivate her X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram accounts.

Amid all this, Asim shared a couple of pictures in which he is seen wearing white kurta pyjama and white skull cap. In the caption, he also asked his fans and followers to be 'grateful' for everything they have.

"Let us use this Jumma to reflect on our blessings and be grateful for all that Allah has given us. Ameen," Asim wrote.