 Asim Riaz Shares Photos Wearing Skull Cap After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana: 'Be Grateful For All That Allah Has Given'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAsim Riaz Shares Photos Wearing Skull Cap After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana: 'Be Grateful For All That Allah Has Given'

Asim Riaz Shares Photos Wearing Skull Cap After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana: 'Be Grateful For All That Allah Has Given'

In their official statements, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana mentioned that they decided to breakup due to their 'different religious beliefs'

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz shared his first post on Instagram after reacting to his breakup with actress-singer Himanshi Khurana. On Wednesday (December 6), Himanshi announced that she has parted ways with Asim. In their official statements, the former Bigg Boss contestants mentioned that they decided to breakup due to their 'different religious beliefs'.

Asim and Himanshi have been constantly making headlines ever since they made the announcement. In fact, Himanshi shared her last chat with Asim to clarify the reason behind their separation. However, after receiving hate on social media, she decided to deactivate her X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram accounts.

Read Also
Himanshi Khurana & Asim Riaz's Chat LEAKED Online After Breakup, Singer Deactivates Her Social Media...
article-image

Amid all this, Asim shared a couple of pictures in which he is seen wearing white kurta pyjama and white skull cap. In the caption, he also asked his fans and followers to be 'grateful' for everything they have.

"Let us use this Jumma to reflect on our blessings and be grateful for all that Allah has given us. Ameen," Asim wrote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

10 Things You Missed In Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter Teaser

10 Things You Missed In Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter Teaser

‘Suhana Khan Can’t Act’: Netizens Brutally Troll The Archies Actress For ‘Bad Acting’ 

‘Suhana Khan Can’t Act’: Netizens Brutally Troll The Archies Actress For ‘Bad Acting’ 

Fighter Teaser: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Steamy Scenes Go Viral, Netizens Say 'Aag Laga...

Fighter Teaser: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Steamy Scenes Go Viral, Netizens Say 'Aag Laga...

Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-Anil Kapoor-Starrer Teases Audiences To An Aerial...

Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-Anil Kapoor-Starrer Teases Audiences To An Aerial...

Netizens Praise Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones' Simplicity As They Visit Brihadeeswarar...

Netizens Praise Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones' Simplicity As They Visit Brihadeeswarar...