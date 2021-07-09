Entertainment

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari to bring Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's story to screen

The series will give insights into their Wimbledon win with special behind-the-scenes stories

Former Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and MS Bhupathi are set to reunite once again, this time for a web series. The series, which will bring their unique story to life told by the players themselves, is being helmed by husband-wife director duo, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nitesh posted a picture of him with Ashwiny and the tennis players, Leander and Bhupathi. “Excited and honoured to bring the untold story of tennis legends @leanderpaes and @mbhupathy to the world along with @ashwinytiwari on #Zee5,” he wrote.

The series will give insights into their Wimbledon win with special behind-the-scenes stories. It will stream on Zee5.

