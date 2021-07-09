Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari to bring Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's story to screen

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nitesh posted a picture of him with Ashwiny and the tennis players, Leander and Bhupathi. “Excited and honoured to bring the untold story of tennis legends @leanderpaes and @mbhupathy to the world along with @ashwinytiwari on #Zee5,” he wrote.

The series will give insights into their Wimbledon win with special behind-the-scenes stories. It will stream on Zee5.