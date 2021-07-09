Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari to bring Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's story to screen

Former Indian tennis stars Leander Paes and MS Bhupathi are set to reunite once again, this time for a web series. The series, which will bring their unique story to life told by the players themselves, is being helmed by husband-wife director duo, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nitesh posted a picture of him with Ashwiny and the tennis players, Leander and Bhupathi. “Excited and honoured to bring the untold story of tennis legends @leanderpaes and @mbhupathy to the world along with @ashwinytiwari on #Zee5,” he wrote.
The series will give insights into their Wimbledon win with special behind-the-scenes stories. It will stream on Zee5.
