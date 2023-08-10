Asha Bhosle Reveals Why She Will Have A Working 90th Birthday On September 8, 'When I’m Not Working My Energy Levels Slow Down'

Asha Bhosle | Pic: Instagram/asha.bhosle

Asha Bhosle will have a working 90th birthday on September 8 in Dubai. She will be performing at an event organised by her son Anand (‘Nandu’) Bhosle and PME Entertainment’s Founder, CEO Salman Ahmed. The Free Press Journal caught up with the legendary singer for an exclusive chat.

When asked about her upcoming birthday plans, Bhosle explains, “For this 90th birthday I never decided or discussed anything. This time my son told me, ‘I have organised a show on your birthday in Dubai’. He has selected a few songs for me to sing on my 90th birthday in Dubai. We have done these kinds of shows earlier. But in this, we will be presenting a few different numbers of mine singing on the stage. Surprisingly, he also has organised this show on my birthday merely because he also knows that I enjoy working and this is a birthday gift for me.”

She adds, “Everyone knows when I’m not working my energy levels slow down and my entire day passes in low spirits. So in order to keep me in high spirits this is a precious gift to me from my son.”

Today, everyone unanimously agrees that Bhosle is an iconic music legend. When asked when did she realise that she is one, she replies, “I have not done anything. Whatever work I did, people have loved it. I have never hurt anyone. If I'm unhappy I just leave that place and move ahead. Right from my childhood days, I have been a happy go lucky type of a child. However, later in my life, I have faced slight ups and downs but I have sailed through them also and I’m out of that low period. I have understood that we have to lead our lives the way this world and the universe operate. It’s the survival of the fittest.”

When asked what’s her take on lyrics of today's times as remixes of the golden era are loved by today's generation, Bhosle says, “Those days lyricists like Sahir Ludhianvi, Shakeel Badayuni, SH Bihari and Anjaan were well read and had vast knowledge of varied languages like Urdu, Farsi and Hindi. Therefore they wrote wonderful lyrics. Nowadays, lyricists are not well versed in all these languages. Also, verses are written in English or Hindi aur gaane wale bhi waise hi hai. Also, auto tuning is in vogue. Kuch bura nahin hai sab achcha hi kam kar rahe hai.”

Bhosle has crooned various melodies in several languages. “I have not counted the number of songs that I have done. Somebody had mentioned in his book that when I turned 60, the number of my Hindi songs then were about 11,000. After that Rangeela, Taal, etc. released. However, those songs have not been added in this book. I have also sung songs in Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and many other languages,” she recalls.

Bhosle is known to be the naughtiest of all the siblings. “I would pull Lata di with her choties (plaits) with both my hands and she could do nothing but just sigh aloud in pain. I would also defeat Meena tai in kushti as I was healthier than all of them. All my siblings feared me hugely,” she signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)