Asha Bhosle Calls Herself ‘Last Mughal’ Of Film Industry: ‘I Have Not Forgotten Anything’ (WATCH)

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle attended an event on Tuesday held in Mumbai in honour of her legacy in the Indian film industry. During the event, she recalled her journey in the industry and stated how each and every artist present today were born in front of her and that she knows each and every story related to the Indian showbiz.

The press conference was held in Taj Lands End, Bandra, ahead of her ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’, which is to be held in Dubai wherein the 90-year-old will be performing live for more than two hours.

During the press conference, Asha interacted with the new-age musicians and said that even today, she reminisces the events that took place in the industry during her era.

‘I am the last Mughal of film line’: Asha Bhosle

Asha was heard addressing the crowd during the event and saying that she began singing Hindi songs after moving to Mumbai in 1945, and that all the artists and musicians present at the venue were born right in front of her eyes.

“I still remember the old stories, the filmmakers and music directors of those times. I knew all of them. Today, if you want to know the history of film industry, then only I can tell you that,” she said.

She went on to say, “Only I know the history of film industry. There are so many stories that it will take me 3-4 days to finish if I start talking about them. I have not forgotten anything. I am the last Mughal of this film line.”

During the presser, she was also seen crooning the iconic number ‘Ye Vaada Raha’ for the audience.

About Asha Bhosle

Bhosle, the younger sister of the late Lata Mangeshkar, is one of the oldest playback singers in Indian cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs in not just Hindi, but in 20 other Indian languages as well as in some foreign languages.

She is a recepient of two National Film Awards, 18 Maharashtra State Film Awards, and in 2000, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 2008, she was bestowed upon with the second-highest civilian honour of the country, the Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

She has also been nominated in the Grammys twice.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)