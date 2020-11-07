As reopen theatres in Mumbai, SIR awaits to greet the audience

SIR, an official Indo-French co-production, directed by Rohena Gera, starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber is among one of the first films to get a theatrical release post the opening of the movie theatres in Mumbai. But what made the makers go for a big-screen release when OTT is the new normal, we wonder. “Since the film has already been released in over 25 countries we have recovered some portion of our investment. And Rohena was sure from the beginning that even if she had to wait we should release the film in theatres because that’s where she made the film for. Also we feel it’s a very special film, like Lunchbox, which will be liked by people from all strata of the society,” explains Shiladitya Bora, the founder of Platoon One Films, the company that is distributing the movie in India.

At a time like this with a pandemic raging and the numbers going up every day, it is a huge risk that many filmmakers and producers are still not willing to take. Recently, even the two big releases, ’83 and Sooryavanshi that were looking at a theatrical release this year, were postponed to next year. But Bora says, “There is always a risk, even before Covid if a film was released there was no guarantee how many people would come to watch it. Plus, for the past six months everyone has been holed up in their houses and they are craving to go out.”