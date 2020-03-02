As 'Pari' clocks two years, Anushka Sharma reminisces her journey

New Delhi: As Bollywood horror movie 'Pari' clocked two years of its release on Monday, the lead actor and producer of the flick Anushka Sharma took a trip down the memory lane and said the movie helped her 'push the envelope.' Reminiscing about the movie on its second anniversary, the 31-year-old actor shared a lengthy note on Instagram.
The actor shared a slew of pictures from the movie sets, which feature her in the spooky avatar that she played in the horror mystery.
Sharing the spooky stills of hers, she wrote: "Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique. It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope." "It gave me the chance to explore myself in a genre & a character that I had never done before & had not seen many explore too. I'm thankful to the love & appreciation that the film received," the 'Zero' actor added.
The movie was Anushka's third venture as a producer after 'NH10' and 'Phillauri'.
