Arjun Rampal shares first picture of his newborn baby boy

Gabriella, who was admitted at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, welcomed her first child with Arjun on July 18. The 32-year-old model even shared a glimpse of Arjun and the baby on her Instagram story. Gabriella had shared the first picture of the little one on Saturday. Arjun was seen looking at the baby boy as he held him in his arms. However, the baby's face was not visible in the still.

Gabriella was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday, a day before she gave birth. Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for almost a year now. This is the actor's third child. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and the duo has two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.

Arjun and Gabriella's romance rumours hit the gossip columns in November 2018. They have attended several media events and made public appearances together. Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the 2018 film 'Paltan'. He also appeared in the web series 'The Final Call.'