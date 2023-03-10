Arjun Kapoor's Sister-in-Law Steals the Show with Baby Bump on ramp walk - Malaika Arora Can't Get Enough!

Antara Motiwala Marwah, Arjun Kapoor's sister-in-law | Photo from Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s cousin sister-in-law, Antara Motiwala Marwah, were clicked during her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week today. The girl didn’t hesitate to show off her baby bump during her walk on the stage.

She is a well-known style curator by profession and the wife of Arjun’s cousin, Mohit Marwah. She represented the brand ITRH as a model and graced the stage in a beautiful white dress. It had an elegant mini-top with full sleeves and a long skirt, styled with a silver waistband around her baby bump. She walked on stage with confidence like a true beauty.

Well, she didn’t just manage to get appreciation from the people present at the event but also from the netizens on social media. Everyone was impressed by her charm, including Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora has a priceless reaction

While everyone was in awe looking at Antara's highly confident persona, Malaika Arora’s attention is worth your attention. She took to her Instagram to share a photo of Antara on her stories, giving her a shoutouttention is worth your attention. She took to her Instagram to share a photo of Antara on her stories, giving her a shoutout. She wrote, "U slayeddddd woman," with lots of heart and fire emojis. Antara thanked her and stated that she missed her on the show.

Admin

Celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Moses Kaul, and Anshula Kapoor also walked down the runway during the fashion event. Even stars like Shilpa Shetty and Sanya Malhotra did a ramp walk on a stage to represent their respective designers.

About Arjun’s sister-in-law, Antara

Antara got married to Arjun’s cousin Mohit in February 2018 in the presence of different celebrities from the industry. Along with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, and several other people from the Kapoor clan joined them.

The duo was blessed with a baby girl, Thea, in the year 2021. They are preparing to welcome their second baby now.