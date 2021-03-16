Arjun Kanungo opens up on acting in Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

"When I came back to India, I was doing what every other aspiring actor does -- make a list of casting directors, and then start approaching them for work. But, right around that time, a few of my covers on YouTube had done really well and I was approached by Sony Music to sign with them as an artiste. At that time, I jumped on to it because being signed by such a big label was a huge opportunity," he adds.

So, apart from a handful of short films and appearances in music videos of his songs, Kanungo wasn't able to prove his worth as an actor. Then in 2019, he got a call that might change his life.

"It was Salman sir who called me and wanted me to act. He called me to his house in the middle of the night, and I remember Prabhu sir was there. It was just an incredible feeling to be there and work on a project like this with such big names attached to it," he says.

Now, despite the fact that the film got delayed by almost a year and a half because of the pandemic, which Kanungo admits "was extremely frustrating", he hopes that the delay is worth the wait.