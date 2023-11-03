 Arijit Singh Chandigarh Concert: Traffic Police Issues Advisory To Avoid AR Rahman's Show-Like Fiasco
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh Chandigarh Concert: Traffic Police Issues Advisory To Avoid AR Rahman's Show-Like Fiasco

Arijit Singh Chandigarh Concert: Traffic Police Issues Advisory To Avoid AR Rahman's Show-Like Fiasco

Arijit Singh is all set to perform LIVE in Chandigarh on November 4

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
File photo of Arijit Singh |

Popular singer Arijit Singh is all set to perform in Chandigarh on November 4, 2023. Preparations are going on in full swing and the Union Territory traffic police has issued an advisory and route directions in the view of the LIVE concert. Arijit is all set to perform at Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 on Saturday.

Preparations underway ahead of Arijit's concert

According to a report in Times of India, police directed people having diamond/lounge tickets to adopt routes marked in pink colour on the map to reach specified parking at the backside of stage, opposite Sham Fashion Mall, Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Those with platinum tickets have also been advised to adopt the routes marked in pink. The report further mentioned that concert goers with gold, silver and bronze and others are advised to adopt the routes marked in green colour on the map.

The police also stated that no parking or pick or drop service shall be allowed from Sector 33/34 light point to the new labour chowk (20/21/33/34).

Read Also
Arijit Singh Loses His Cool After Fan Chases Him, Honks Repeatedly For A Selfie (WATCH) 
article-image

AR Rahman's concert fiasco

The traffic advisory ahead of the concert comes after music maestro AR Rahman's concert fiasco in Chennai in September 2023.

For those unversed, AR Rahman's September 10 'Marakkuma Nenjam' (Can the heart forget) had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement, resulting in traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road in Chennai. Ticket-holders were denied entry into the venue and some of them also alleged sexual harassment of women.

Arijit Singh enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry ever since his debut. Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his LIVE gigs around the globe.

Read Also
Arijit Singh Beats Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish To Become 3rd Most Followed Artist On Spotify
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Allegations FAKE, Will Cooperate Fully With UP Police', Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav...

VIDEO: 'Allegations FAKE, Will Cooperate Fully With UP Police', Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav...

Inside Photos Of Rave Party Busted In Noida, Elvish Yadav Booked For 'Supplying' Snake Poison

Inside Photos Of Rave Party Busted In Noida, Elvish Yadav Booked For 'Supplying' Snake Poison

Noida Police Files FIR Against Elvish Yadav For Organising Rave Parties With Snake Venom, 5 Arrested

Noida Police Files FIR Against Elvish Yadav For Organising Rave Parties With Snake Venom, 5 Arrested

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan's Father REACTS To ₹10 Cr Defamation Case Against Her For 'Lying'...

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan's Father REACTS To ₹10 Cr Defamation Case Against Her For 'Lying'...

Aankh Micholi Review: A Distasteful Comedy About Disabilities That Cannot Be Redeemed By A Fine Cast

Aankh Micholi Review: A Distasteful Comedy About Disabilities That Cannot Be Redeemed By A Fine Cast