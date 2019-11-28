'Aren't you tired': Deepika's concern for paparazzi will melt your heart

Deepika Padukone shares a good rapport with the paparazzi. One can recollect how she posed for a major frame at her wedding reception in Mumbai. The leggy lass who made a one day trip, was spotted at the airport.
Following tradition, the shutterbugs clicked Padukone when she departed and were even present when she got back. This made the Padmaavat actress ask the lens men if they were tired. Watch video below.
Deepika kept her airport look simple and was seen wearing an ethnic fuchsia pink salwar suit paired with brown mojaris. She went for a messy hairdo and minimal makeup, and accessorized with some chic sunglasses.
On work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. The movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from that, she will also share screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in the film ’83.
