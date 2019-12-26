Are you smarter and talented than Kangana Ranaut? Actress is looking for a suitable husband

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has received loads of positive reviews after the release of the trailer of her upcoming sports drama 'Panga'.

At the trailer launch of the film, the actress was asked about her wedding plans. The 32-year-old revealed that she is looking for someone who is more smart and talented than her.

Kangana said that she didn't believe in marriage but after looking at Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and her husband Nitesh Tiwari's relationship, she is inspired to get married.