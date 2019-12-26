Are you smarter and talented than Kangana Ranaut? Actress is looking for a suitable husband

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has received loads of positive reviews after the release of the trailer of her upcoming sports drama 'Panga'.
At the trailer launch of the film, the actress was asked about her wedding plans. The 32-year-old revealed that she is looking for someone who is more smart and talented than her.
Kangana said that she didn't believe in marriage but after looking at Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and her husband Nitesh Tiwari's relationship, she is inspired to get married.
The Judgementall Hain Kya actress also spoke about the pay parity in the industry. She said that she has heard some successful actresses saying that they don't deserve equal pay as their male colleagues because the latter get big openings, but she believes if you won't feel empowered yourself then no film or person can make you feel empowered. "You have to feel like an equal. You should tell yourself that you don't have any shortcomings," she said.
Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the sports drama. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24th, 2020. The film is all set to take Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D head-on.
