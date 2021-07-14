Are Kim Sharma and Leander Paes dating? Duo spotted holidaying in Goa; see pic

Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes appear to have unofficially confirmed their budding friendship. While the two have been spotted entering and exiting (separately) from same buildings in Mumbai recently, this is the first time they were seen together.
Both looked relaxed and happy while holidaying in Goa and having lunch at the beach at a restaurant on Monday afternoon. Kim (who was said to be dating Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane in 2019) and Leander (who separated from his partner Rhea Pillai in 2017) certainly seem to have moved on!
