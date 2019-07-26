Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda roped in to voice 'The Angry Birds 2' with Kapil Sharma

"It has been a privilege to voice Zeta and be a part of such a big ticket entertainer. I am looking forward to my family and fans hearing me in 'Angry Birds 2' and reuniting with my Kapil Sharma family," she added.

"The Angry Birds", based on the popular game of the same name, brings the story of Red and his friends onto the silver screen in a hilarious manner. The 2016 film was a hit at the Indian box office.

The gang will be back for more adventures and fun with the sequel. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release "The Angry Birds Movie 2" on August 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.