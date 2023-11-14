Arabella Chi Opens Up On 'Horrible' Robbery Attack In Spain: 'Been Having Nightmares About Being Dragged..' | Photo Via Instagram

Recently, Love Island star Arabella Chi opened up about the terrifying robbery attack that took place with her in Spain when she was dragged from her car. She and her dad, Paul, were returning to the UK when the assault happened.

Talking to Sun, Arabella said, "Reliving it all I feel physically sick. It was so scary and I’ve been having nightmares about being dragged out of bed, just like I was from the car.

She said that both of her back wheels were slashed and that is when four men approached her. “I thought they were being friendly, as they were telling us where a garage was, but now I know they were scoping out the car," she added. After pumping up the tyres, Arabella and her father drove off but had to sop after the tyres deflated again.

She added: “The second time we got out and tried again a man on a moped pulled up and started shouting at me. He was very intimidating and threatening so my dad told me to get back in the car. He realised then the tyres had been slashed.”

Arabella added that she and her father decided to lock her in the car while he would go and ask for help from a garage, as it felt like the 'safest' thing to do. She felt that she would be all right. Shortly after her father left, Arabella heard her car unlock.

"It is likely they had a gizmo that bypassed electronic locking. She was then dragged from the vehicle by one man as another opened the passenger door," she said.

Arabella added that hearing the doors unlock made her feel sick, and she was terrified. “I remember the lights flashing. This man was grabbing my arm and pulling me out. He was shouting at me and saying he was going to take me to a garage to help me. I started screaming, ‘Get off me, get off me’," she said.

The model said that as the man was pulling her out, she was trying to stay in the car and shut the door to lock it again, but her hands were frozen. "At the same time, the other door opened, but I didn’t see it. I was making such a racket that after a few seconds, he just let go and walked off really calmly," Arabella added.

After the attack, Arabella and her father headed to the police station. She said that the attackers thought that she and her dad were the 'perfect targets.'

“I’ve had nightmares and trouble sleeping. I don’t think I’ll ever do that drive again, and if I do, I’ll be taking a different route," concluded Arabella.