Apne 2: Director Anil Sharma, writer Neerraj Pathak reunite for the sequel

For Apne 2, producer Deepak Mukut and director Anil Sharma have reunited with the original Apne writer Neerraj Pathak. But it was not a smooth ride. The association hit a roadblock very early on when Neerraj contracted Covid 19 and reached out to Sharma. But instead of looking for a replacement, the makers chose to wait for him until he fully recovers.

“It was a huge struggle for him. When he got diagnosed with the Corona virus, Neerraj called me and told me about it. He was so professional that he didn't want this to affect the progress of the movie and asked me to get some other writer to work on Apne 2, if I wanted. But we were sure that we wanted him only, kyunki apne toh apne hote hai. He himself fought like a fighter, a boxer and recovered,” says Sharma.

Deepak Mukut adds: “Apne 2 would have felt incomplete without Neerraj Pathak. The characters are his brainchild and nobody knows the world better than him. So we are happy that Neerraj is joining us on the journey.”

A sequel to Apne, Apne 2 will see Dharmendra team up with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol once again, and this time the family has grown to include his grandson Karan Deol as well.

“Though Apne 2 is a completely new story, Neerraj's writing will help us retain the same emotions and sanctity attached to Apne. The essence of the characters is in his blood,” Sharma added.

The script is now ready in place and the film shoot will kickstart in Punjab and Europe from March 2021. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and produced by Deepak Mukut, is being readied for a grand Diwali release next year.