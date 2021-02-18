Apna Time Aa Gaya, says rapper "Fire" on YouSay short Video app Platform

One such emerging performer is ‘The Fire’ who is a known name in the Rap scene in town. Speaking about the reach and impact of YouSay short video app, he said that the app is helping him get more people to listen to his music. In addition, the app also helps the musician get real and honest feedback from his listeners easily. He says that while Youtube has a lot of great talent, it’s quite crowded and makes it harder to get recognition, especially for musicians. Meanwhile, the response on short video platforms such as YouSay is helping add followers to his YouTube and other channels, and he is jubilant with all the recognition. (https://www.youtube.com/c/TheFireRapper)

Fire reiterates that though he is an upcoming underground rapper, he is determined to make a mark in the rap world. Like many of his peers from the industry, he comes from a poor social-economic background. He feels, just like GullyBoy, his time too has come to make a mark on the rap scene.

After the ban on TikTok, a host of Made-in-India short video apps emerged on the scene. However, it remains to be seen which one will stand the test of time and gain popularity. Fire is banking on YouSay short video app to hold its ground in a sea of similar platforms. The app is available on android Playstore and developed by s/w development company KTree https://ktree.com

Here are some of the outstanding features:

Multi App Languages: The App has currently an interface in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Oriya. YouSay is adding support for other languages as well

Video uploading: Creators can upload ready-made videos to their YouSay account. The videos can be rotated, trimmed, or cropped. Formats supported are MP4 and .mov files.

Duet Option. This is the coolest feature where creators can select an existing video and do lip sync or comment and have fun. This is the most requested feature from the users.