Aparshakti Khurana says his movie 'Helmet' will bring a smile on people's faces

Mumbai: Aparshakti Khurana says his upcoming film "Helmet" will bring a smile on people's face, with a sensible message in the middle of their stressful schedules. "Absorbing the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis that has followed is going to take us some time. As that happens, I cherish everything that makes me smile and laugh. The movies will be crucial in aiding people's abilities to cope with different pressures," Aparshakti said.
He added: "I can safely assure viewers that 'Helmet' will be the recess of fun and bring a smile on people's face with a sensible message in the middle of their stressful schedules."
Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection is awkward.
"The movie industry has been on a break for months now. When it kicks off again, people will rely on cinema to sit back, relax, smile and have a good time with their family. Our film will rise to the occasion to entertain them as much as possible," Ramani said.
The film pairs Aparshakti opposite the late Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan, and also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.
